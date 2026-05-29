Siddaramaiah lists out his achievements as he takes final bow

BENGALURU: Bowing out as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah listed out his achievements during the two tenures he had over eight years and thanked the seven crore Kannadigas as well as the Congress leadership for the opportunity to serve the state in a press conference.

At a press conference at his residence, Krishna, on Thursday that lasted 40 minutes, Siddaramaiah used the Kannada matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar’s legendary phrase ‘Abhimani devarugalu’ (fan-gods) to express his gratitude to his supporters. He also thanked the Congress leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for giving him the opportunity as well as party workers, legislators and MPs who showered their affection since he joined the party in 2006.

Siddaramaiah, who broke down in a breakfast meeting he hosted for his cabinet colleagues earlier in the day, eventually looked composed at the press conference which he addressed after submitting his resignation at Lok Bhavan in the afternoon. “I come from a village with no political background. My family members, including my parents, were illiterate. So, I never dreamt of becoming an MLA, minister, LoP or CM,” he said.

“Until my last breath I will fight against communal forces. I have faith in the Constitution. If it was not for the Constitution, I would not have become an MLA and CM, but would have remained a shepherd or a tenant farmer,” he said.

He said politicians can sustain their power only if they have the backing of the people. “I never compromised with my ideology of ensuring that every last person in society gets access to basic needs such as food, health, education and housing,” he said.