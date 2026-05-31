No proposal yet on Karnataka Cabinet under Shivakumar: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party leadership was yet to receive any proposal regarding the composition of the new Karnataka Cabinet under Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar, indicating that decisions on ministers and key appointments would follow consultations after the June 3 swearing-in ceremony.
Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge said discussions on government formation were ongoing, but no formal proposal had reached the party high command.
"We will have to see. No proposal has come yet (on the appointment of ministers). Once the proposal comes, discussions will be held on how many ministers and deputy chief ministers should be appointed, on whether important chairmanships should also be filled along with it," he said.
Kharge said greater clarity on the Cabinet structure would emerge only after the swearing-in ceremony.
"All these matters are under discussion. We will know after June 3. Right now, we have to wait," he said.
On the possibility of a phased Cabinet expansion, Kharge said the party had not yet received details from the Chief Minister-designate.
"Whether he (CM-designate) will appoint eight or ten ministers, we have not received their proposal. Once it comes, one phase may be completed first, and then after 15 days or a month, another phase may be taken up for the remaining (posts)," he said.
Asked about accommodating ministerial aspirants, Kharge said discussions were underway, though no concrete plan had been shared with the leadership.
"There is an idea that in another phase, the remaining members should also be accommodated. Such a discussion exists, but we still do not know what exactly the CM-designate is considering. Nothing has come to us yet," he said.
On appointing a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president after Shivakumar assumes office as chief minister, Kharge said leadership transition was a natural process and the party was exploring suitable options.
"That is natural. Once the incumbent steps down, someone else will have to come. We are searching. We have to identify a good person and also consider the right combination," he said.
Emphasising the need to strengthen the organisation ahead of future elections, Kharge said the party was looking for a leader capable of working collectively and delivering quickly.
"We now have only about 24 months; we need a leader who can work very fast and who can bring everyone together collectively," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)