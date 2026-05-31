No proposal yet on Karnataka Cabinet under Shivakumar: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party leadership was yet to receive any proposal regarding the composition of the new Karnataka Cabinet under Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar, indicating that decisions on ministers and key appointments would follow consultations after the June 3 swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge said discussions on government formation were ongoing, but no formal proposal had reached the party high command.

"We will have to see. No proposal has come yet (on the appointment of ministers). Once the proposal comes, discussions will be held on how many ministers and deputy chief ministers should be appointed, on whether important chairmanships should also be filled along with it," he said.

Kharge said greater clarity on the Cabinet structure would emerge only after the swearing-in ceremony.

"All these matters are under discussion. We will know after June 3. Right now, we have to wait," he said.