Karnataka govt alleges OMCs sold petrol with up to 31.2% ethanol; cos question testing methodology

According to him, if the mixing is above E20, then the E20-compliant vehicles will also have issues. "99 per cent of vehicles cannot handle any fuel beyond E20," the minister said, referring to the ethanol blending.

According to Arshad, prominent vehicle companies had initially said their products were not compatible for 20 per cent ethanol blending. "But after (Central) government intervention, what transpired, we don't know. Whether it was an explanation or anything else. All these companies kept quiet on that," he claimed.

He also said there was ambiguity over whether vehicle warranties covered damage caused by E20 fuel.

A press release issued by the minister alleged that the samples were initially submitted to the in-house laboratories of IOCL and BPCL, but their test reports did not disclose the ethanol content, despite it being one of the prescribed testing parameters. "This omission raises serious questions about the transparency of the oil marketing companies and what they seek to conceal from consumers," it said.

The Karnataka government said consumers were bearing a heavy financial burden due to over-blending, citing reduced mileage and possible damage to vehicle components, including filters, fuel pumps, injectors, hoses and seals. It claimed that 99 per cent of India's 35 crore vehicles were not designed to run on ethanol blends exceeding E20 and that even vehicles sold after April 2023 were certified only for blends of up to 20 per cent.

The government also raised concerns over fuel dispensing infrastructure, stating that most dispensing units currently in use at petrol pumps were designed to handle blends containing only up to 15 per cent ethanol.