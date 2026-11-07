Karnataka minister takes a swipe at OMCs over ethanol rejection, promises detailed reply on Nov 9

Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad on Saturday said he would issue a detailed response to public sector oil marketing companies after they rejected the state government's claim that petrol sold at certain outlets in the state contained up to 31 per cent ethanol.

Sharing screenshots of the OMCs' response on X, the minister took a dig at the companies, saying, “We have taken note of your cut-and-paste response.”

He added that he did not wish to “spoil their Diwali weekend.”

“On Monday, I will share a detailed response with the entire nation. Until then, enjoy the festivities. Happy Diwali! P S: For you to know, we are the Government, an official source, not some random entity,” the Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology minister said.

The Karnataka government had alleged that major OMCs were supplying petrol with ethanol content above the prescribed 20 per cent limit, with tests recording levels as high as 31.2 per cent, and had sought action against the companies.

At a press conference earlier, the minister had said the allegations were based on tests on petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.