AAP leader slams BJP, Congress over 'knife politics' in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday criticised the BJP and Congress for indulging in what it termed ‘knife politics’, accusing both parties of promoting hatred and a culture of violence in Karnataka.

In a statement, AAP leader Chandrashekar Sthavaramath condemned the alleged provocative remarks by Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who had allegedly spoken of chopping Congress members into pieces. He also criticised Congress workers for allegedly sending knives and other sharp weapons to Narayanaswamy’s residence in retaliation.

Political differences should be addressed through democratic debate and peaceful protests rather than threats and violence, he said, adding that the conduct of both parties was a blot on Karnataka’s political culture.

The people of Karnataka would not tolerate such political anarchy and would teach both parties a lesson through democratic means, he said, asserting that the state needed development and people-centric governance rather than violence-driven politics.