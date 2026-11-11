Karnataka leaders laud Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love"

He said the book reflects the experiences of a woman who made India her home and embraced a life shaped by personal convictions and public responsibility. "Looking forward to reading her reflections on an extraordinary journey," he added.

Hariprasad, writing in Kannada, described the memoir as "not merely a book, but pages from a life of sacrifice, patience, struggle and unwavering commitment." And said he was especially happy to receive the autobiography of his "favourite leader."

Calling Gandhi's life "a distinctive chapter in India's political history," Hariprasad said she had silently borne personal pain, faced hardships with courage and placed ideals above power and said her political journey was as truly inspiring.

The KPCC chief who has served as AICC General Secretary for 16 terms to different states said he knew her personally and had seen how, amid immense suffering, abuse and political challenges, she carried on without losing her faith, ideological commitment or dignity.