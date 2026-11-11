Karnataka leaders laud Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love"

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president B.K. Hariprasad on Tuesday took to social media to welcome the memoir of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, titled Belonging: A Journey of Love.
Sharing a picture of himself reading the book on X, Shivakumar said he had begun reading it. "Turning the first few pages of Belonging: A Journey of Love by Smt. Sonia Gandhi. A story of love, loss, resilience and belonging," he wrote.
He said the book reflects the experiences of a woman who made India her home and embraced a life shaped by personal convictions and public responsibility. "Looking forward to reading her reflections on an extraordinary journey," he added.
Hariprasad, writing in Kannada, described the memoir as "not merely a book, but pages from a life of sacrifice, patience, struggle and unwavering commitment." And said he was especially happy to receive the autobiography of his "favourite leader."
Calling Gandhi's life "a distinctive chapter in India's political history," Hariprasad said she had silently borne personal pain, faced hardships with courage and placed ideals above power and said her political journey was as truly inspiring.
The KPCC chief who has served as AICC General Secretary for 16 terms to different states said he knew her personally and had seen how, amid immense suffering, abuse and political challenges, she carried on without losing her faith, ideological commitment or dignity.
"Some lives do not merely become part of history; they show history its direction. Smt. Sonia Gandhi's life is one such rare example," Hariprasad wrote.
He added that the book's pages are expected to offer insight not only into the life of one leader but also into a family's sacrifices, a party's struggles and several important phases of Indian democracy.
Karnataka Home minister Priyank Kharge defended the memoir against BJP's criticism that the book was "whitewashing", saying it was Ms. Gandhi’s autobiography, reflecting her own thoughts and story.
Priyank said “Why are they so bothered? It is an autobiography… If you have a problem with it, it is your problem. Deal with it.” Kharge predicted the BJP would view it negatively and give it a communal colour, and noted that other leaders (including from the BJP side historically) have written personal accounts without similar issues.
Other Karnataka Congress figures and the state unit have also shared positive notes or previews, amplifying Sonia Gandhi’s own posts about the book.
Minister T. Raghumurthy welcomed it as an insightful work on her life, relationships, and public service