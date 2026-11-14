'Phone tapping being used to intimidate Congress leaders': KPCC President B K Hariprasad

BENGALURU: KPCC president B K Hariprasad on Saturday alleged that phone tapping was being used to intimidate the Congress leaders. He also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Rahul Gandhi's invitation for an open debate on allegations concerning the Opposition's activities and national interests.

Hariprasad maintained that surveillance would not deter the Congress leadership and referred to the Snoopgate controversy during Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, alleging that telephone surveillance of women through a Special Task Force had then triggered a major controversy.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Modi after the Prime Minister allegedly accused Opposition leaders of being urban Naxals and engaging in anti-national activities, Hariprasad said the Prime Minister should come forward for an open debate.