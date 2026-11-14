'Phone tapping being used to intimidate Congress leaders': KPCC President B K Hariprasad

BENGALURU: KPCC president B K Hariprasad on Saturday alleged that phone tapping was being used to intimidate the Congress leaders. He also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Rahul Gandhi's invitation for an open debate on allegations concerning the Opposition's activities and national interests.
Hariprasad maintained that surveillance would not deter the Congress leadership and referred to the Snoopgate controversy during Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, alleging that telephone surveillance of women through a Special Task Force had then triggered a major controversy.
Referring to Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Modi after the Prime Minister allegedly accused Opposition leaders of being urban Naxals and engaging in anti-national activities, Hariprasad said the Prime Minister should come forward for an open debate.
"Rahul Gandhi has invited him for an open debate. If Modi has the courage, he should accept the challenge. The day he comes for the debate will mark the end of his political career," he said.
He alleged that foreign powers were influencing political developments and supporting certain individuals, and said a public debate would establish who was acting against the country's interests and at whose behest.
Recalling the telephone-tapping controversy during former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde's tenure, Hariprasad said Hegde had resigned when allegations surfaced. He also claimed that his telephone had been tapped during that episode.
"Phone tapping will not intimidate us. There should be clarity and transparency in public life. If there is transparency, there should be no hesitation in facing an open debate," he said.