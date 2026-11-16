'BJP tested phone-tapping on its party leaders before targeting Opposition': Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP government was tapping Congress leaders' phones and that the surveillance model was first tested on its own party leaders before being extended to Opposition leaders such as himself and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said the Centre had procured Pegasus spyware from Israel and initially used it against its own ministers before targeting political opponents. He accused the BJP-led Union Government of turning surveillance into a tool to intimidate and control the Opposition.

"First, they targeted their own ministers. Pegasus spyware was purchased from Israel. Are the documents not available before the Supreme Court? Who were the first targets? Their own Cabinet colleagues, followed by the Opposition," he said.

Claiming that the same approach was now being deployed across the country, Kharge termed it the "Gujarat model" of exerting pressure on political adversaries.

"Everyone's phones are being tapped. Chief Ministers are not spared. One hundred per cent, they do it. As Home Ministers, our phones are also tapped," he alleged, backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of surveillance against the Prime Minister and the Centre.

Kharge also accused PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of growing insecurity as the Opposition continued to question the Centre's performance over the past decade.