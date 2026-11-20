Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the state would release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu if it had sufficient reserves, but was struggling to meet its own drinking water requirements.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court dismissed two pleas filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to Karnataka to release 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery water.

“If we have water, we will certainly give water to Tamil Nadu. We do not have water even for drinking. I have to protect our state. I had cautioned our farmers earlier about water availability,” Shivakumar told reporters.

He said the dismissal of Tamil Nadu's petitions reflected the ground reality of water availability, which was known to both states.

“Today, the petitions filed by Tamil Nadu have been dismissed. That is the reality. Tamil Nadu knows it, we know it, the world knows it. Everyone knows how much water is available where,” he said.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the two pleas. The bench also indicated that it would dismiss a third application filed by Tamil Nadu seeking to place additional documents on record.

Shivakumar said the water situation was so difficult that he had not even performed the customary 'Bagina' offering to the Cauvery this year.

Responding to criticism from political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore, over the Cauvery water dispute and the Mekedatu project, the Karnataka CM said he would explain the facts and the court's order to his colleagues.

“Some of our friends have spoken about this. I will explain the facts to them. I am apprising our party president about the matter,” he added.

The Mekedatu project, proposed by Karnataka, envisages the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery near Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district. The multipurpose project is intended to meet drinking water requirements and generate power.

Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, arguing that it could affect the state's share of Cauvery water.

(With inputs from PTI)