BENGALURU: Ravi Hanj, the US-based author of the controversial Kannada book Basava Mantapa, was detained by police at Kochi airport on Saturday in connection with criminal cases registered over alleged slanderous and derogatory remarks against the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and the Lingayat community.

Police in Belagavi and Bengaluru confirmed that he was detained in Kochi.

Airport police at Kochi took Hanj into custody after he was located there and informed Belagavi Market police, according to reports. A lookout notice had been issued earlier after he could not be contacted following the registration of FIRs and notices.

The development comes days after the Karnataka Cabinet decided to confiscate copies of Basava Mantapa a compilation of Hanj’s columns previously published in a vernacular Kannada daily and initiate legal action.

FIRs were registered at Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station (and also reported in Belagavi) against Ravi Hanj aka Hanjigumutt and publisher Vishweshwar Bhat under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between groups, statements conducing to public mischief, and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.