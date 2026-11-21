BENGALURU: Ravi Hanj, the US-based author of the controversial Kannada book Basava Mantapa, was detained by police at Kochi airport on Saturday in connection with criminal cases registered over alleged slanderous and derogatory remarks against the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and the Lingayat community.
Police in Belagavi and Bengaluru confirmed that he was detained in Kochi.
Airport police at Kochi took Hanj into custody after he was located there and informed Belagavi Market police, according to reports. A lookout notice had been issued earlier after he could not be contacted following the registration of FIRs and notices.
The development comes days after the Karnataka Cabinet decided to confiscate copies of Basava Mantapa a compilation of Hanj’s columns previously published in a vernacular Kannada daily and initiate legal action.
FIRs were registered at Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station (and also reported in Belagavi) against Ravi Hanj aka Hanjigumutt and publisher Vishweshwar Bhat under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between groups, statements conducing to public mischief, and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
The cases stem from a complaint by Basava Samiti president Aravind Jatti. Community leaders and organisations alleged that the book and remarks Hanj made in a November 13 interview distorted Basavanna’s teachings and philosophy.
They also alleged the author portrayed the reformer in highly offensive terms including references linked to a well-known vachana about not stealing, killing or lying, and hurt the sentiments of Lingayat followers.
Leaders across parties condemned the content and demanded action, citing risks to social harmony.
Hanj, originally from Davangere and based in Chicago, has claimed that his work is research-based, examining the Lingayat tradition across periods and arguing that Lingayats and Veerashaivas form part of the same Shaiva continuum rather than a completely separate faith founded solely by Basavanna.
He has released statements and a video expressing regret if his comments caused hurt, while standing by the broader documentary claims in the book and offering to face any legal process.
Earlier reports indicated he had left or was attempting to leave India amid the escalating protests and demands for his arrest.
Police investigations continue, and further legal proceedings are expected as Hanj is produced in connection with the cases.