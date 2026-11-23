BENGALURU: Karnataka has the highest elephant population in India. This is not just a matter of pride, but also a grave concern. The state does not have enough space to house the long ranging pachyderms or the right solutions to address the rising man-elephant conflict.

A testimony of this is the death of two people in Belur taluk in Hassan on November 14 and 15, and another on November 19 in Chikkamagaluru. Since August, Hassan has recorded four human deaths. With rising anger among people, the state government has issued an order for the capture and relocation of elephants.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Kumar Pushkar on November 16 issued an order to the Hassan Deputy Conservator of Forests to capture elephants which were causing trouble and were involved in conflict and human deaths. The order stated that a maximum of 10 elephants be captured and relocated.

It was initially decided to relocate the captured elephants to Bhadra Tiger Reserve, which is the nearest. But after news spread that elephants termed as ‘rogues’ were being shifted from Belur to Bhadra, locals around forest patches and from Chikkamagaluru division staged a protest, demanding the elephants be shifted elsewhere or it will only intensify the existing man-animal conflict in the region.

This forced Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Ramalinga Reddy and foresters to hold meetings with all stakeholders to find a suitable location to house the captured elephants in other conducive habitats.