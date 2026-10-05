Karnataka dialogues |' Drought is severe, but we expect situation to be normal next year'

With the state reeling under severe drought, Dr SV Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, says agricultural research is now focusing on climate-resilient technologies that can save farmers from distress during drought or flood situations.

In an interaction with TNIE, he spoke on various issues -- from climate change and change in rainfall pattern to shortage of labour force in villages and how excessive use of pesticides can harm people’s health. Excerpts

How bad is the drought situation on the ground?

Drought is not new to us, and agriculture scientists are prepared to deal with such conditions. At present, around 75-80 per cent of crops have been sown, while rainfall deficit is about 30 per cent, though it varies across districts. The bigger concern is the uneven distribution of rainfall, particularly during critical stages of crop growth when protective irrigation is required.

Climate change and rising temperatures are adding to the challenge, with a 2-degree increase potentially affecting crop yield by about 30 per cent. Changing rainfall patterns are also creating difficulties. However, available technologies can help farmers manage the situation, and agricultural universities and the Agriculture department are providing technical support.

Why are droughts so frequent?

Agriculture is a gamble with nature, as rainfall cannot always be predicted accurately. In southern Karnataka, farmers mainly depend on the kharif crop, while northern Karnataka has both kharif and rabi seasons. Farmers often sow after the first showers, but a dry spell of 15-30 days can cause the crop to wither, resulting in losses of both seeds and fertilizers applied during sowing. Though technology allows the sowing window to be extended until October 10, farmers often sow early, expecting more rain. Scientists advise them to wait for adequate rainfall. The key is ensuring that rainfall is distributed across rainy days rather than prolonged dry spells.