Agriculture subsidy: Too much for Karnataka government, too little for farmers

It’s a peculiar situation. The state government’s intent to help farmers is appreciable, and Rs 1,250 crore is a substantial amount for a cash-strapped administration. Yet, the decision to provide an input subsidy of Rs 2,500 each to farmers in distress due to severe drought appears to have missed the mark by a mile.

After four days of a special session on the prevailing drought and the Centre’s 7th draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) in the Western Ghats, the government announced its decision to provide input subsidy.

“Farmers are in distress today. While awaiting assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), we have decided to provide an input subsidy of Rs 2,500 to each farmer. We will provide Rs 1250 crore to our farmers in the first phase itself. This is not a small amount. An estimated 45 to 50 lakh farmers will benefit from it,” Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara announced in the state Assembly earlier this week.

Given the financial constraints facing the government – as re-emphasised in the Finance Department’s note to the Chief Minister’s Office – the allocation is no small amount. However, Rs 2,500 for an individual farmer is not substantive. With crops withering due to dry spells, farmers are in financial distress and risk finding themselves in a debt trap.

The opposition termed the government’s announcement an insult, while the farmers’ association compared it to rubbing salt in the wounds. Expressing resentment, Kuruburu Shantakumar, President of the Federation of Karnataka Farmers Associations, threatened to burn Rs 2,500 cheques outside Deputy Commissioners’ offices. He was among those demanding a loan waiver, compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre, and revision of the NDRF and SDRF norms.