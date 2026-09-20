Will special session provide hope to Karnataka's farmers battling drought?

A severe drought that Karnataka is now experiencing could have far-reaching implications for the state, especially the rural economy. While those in the cities complain about ‘summer-like’ weather, people in drought-hit villages face a far more serious crisis: crop loss that takes away their only source of income, drinking water and fodder shortages. Increased rural-urban migration affects the education of children from economically lower strata of society. Agriculture, which anchors rural livelihoods, has taken a severe hit. And for farmers, hope is dwindling.

Ironically, the three-day special session of the State Legislature from September 21 does not seem to inspire much confidence among farmers. The session is convened to discuss the prevailing drought situation and the Centre’s 7th draft notification declaring parts of the Western Ghats as an Ecologically Sensitive Area as per the Dr K Kasturirangan Committee report. The administration has declared 124 taluks as drought-hit, and the number is likely to reach around 200.

However, this declaration of taluks is just the first step. The government needs to act fast to provide relief on the ground and give hope through meaningful discussions in the legislature. That should be followed by tangible outcomes so that farmers feel the system understands their woes.

It’s a tall ask, given the developments during the recent monsoon session, the first of the new government. It faced severe disruptions with little meaningful discussion. Even today, the ruling and Opposition parties blame each other for failing to discuss the drought issue during the session. Still, some bills were passed without debate.

The session starting Monday also faces a similar risk if both sides fail to keep citizens at the centre of their debates rather than scoring political brownie points.