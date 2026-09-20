Will special session provide hope to Karnataka's farmers battling drought?

A severe drought that Karnataka is now experiencing could have far-reaching implications for the state, especially the rural economy. While those in the cities complain about ‘summer-like’ weather, people in drought-hit villages face a far more serious crisis: crop loss that takes away their only source of income, drinking water and fodder shortages. Increased rural-urban migration affects the education of children from economically lower strata of society. Agriculture, which anchors rural livelihoods, has taken a severe hit. And for farmers, hope is dwindling.
Ironically, the three-day special session of the State Legislature from September 21 does not seem to inspire much confidence among farmers. The session is convened to discuss the prevailing drought situation and the Centre’s 7th draft notification declaring parts of the Western Ghats as an Ecologically Sensitive Area as per the Dr K Kasturirangan Committee report. The administration has declared 124 taluks as drought-hit, and the number is likely to reach around 200.
However, this declaration of taluks is just the first step. The government needs to act fast to provide relief on the ground and give hope through meaningful discussions in the legislature. That should be followed by tangible outcomes so that farmers feel the system understands their woes.
It’s a tall ask, given the developments during the recent monsoon session, the first of the new government. It faced severe disruptions with little meaningful discussion. Even today, the ruling and Opposition parties blame each other for failing to discuss the drought issue during the session. Still, some bills were passed without debate.
The session starting Monday also faces a similar risk if both sides fail to keep citizens at the centre of their debates rather than scoring political brownie points.
The session cannot repeatedly end up being a platform for the Congress and BJP-JDS to point fingers at each other without constructive suggestions and outcomes. Yet, it is too naive to assume that any debate could be free of politics. The government is likely to reiterate measures it has already undertaken and the need for assistance to be sought from the Union Government.
On its part, the opposition BJP-JDS would be keen to expose the government’s failure to take precautionary measures despite early warnings about the impending drought. Its contention is that at a time when attention to the issue was necessary, Congress and the state government were preoccupied with the leadership change issue. Even after DK Shivakumar took over as Chief Minister on June 3, it took him two months to appoint an agriculture minister. PM Narendraswamy was made Agriculture Minister after the August 3 cabinet expansion, in which 19 ministers were inducted into the government.
Farmers in Karnataka have been suffering due to nature’s calamities like droughts, excessive rains and floods. Timely interventions by the state allow farmers to take the right decisions. In many areas, successive dry spells have led to crop loss or poor yield. Early assistance to switch to suitable crop alternatives is one effective measure, depending on the moisture content in a particular region.
According to the State Economic Survey, Karnataka has the highest proportion (79%) of drought-prone area among all major states in the country and, in absolute terms, it has the second-largest area of dry land in the country after Rajasthan.
These lands are subject to periodic droughts, severe soil erosion, erratic rainfall, and depleting groundwater, eroding the natural resource base and significantly hindering agricultural productivity. Average yield of the ten most common crops is estimated to be two to five times less than the optimal yield. More efficient and sustainable use of natural resources, especially soil, water, and vegetation, is a basic need for the economic and agricultural development of these areas, as per the survey report.
The State and Centre need to work in tandem to take short-term and long-term measures to make agriculture drought-resilient. Kuruburu Shanthakumar, state president of the State Sugarcane Growers Association and Farmers Federation of Karnataka, says the state government must waive crop loans and re-examine the NDRF and SDRF norms meant for providing relief to farmers, which he terms as unscientific.
Opposition parties are also demanding loan waiver and compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers affected by drought. The crisis facing agriculture calls for a united approach, cutting across the party lines. Shivakumar’s style of working appears to differ from his predecessor Siddaramaiah, especially when it comes to Centre-state relations. He seems to be keen on avoiding friction with the Union Government.
In the last few weeks, the CM, ministers and opposition members have visited many drought-hit villages to gain first-hand information about the ongoing situation. The debate in the Assembly and Council should reflect the situation on the ground and focus on providing substantive relief, beyond mere rhetoric.