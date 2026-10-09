Union Minister Kumaraswamy dares CM Shivakumar to order probe into sting operation claims

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday asked Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to order an investigation into his claims that attempts had been made to conduct a sting operation against him.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy questioned why the CM had not disclosed the identities of those allegedly involved if, as claimed, the police were aware of the matter and there were photographs and other evidence.

“If a sting operation was actually attempted, let there be an investigation. The Chief Minister has said that people came to trap him, that the police were aware of it and that there are photographs and other evidence. If all this is true, who were the people involved? Why not place those details before the public?” he said.

He said if the CM says that a trap was being laid against him, this is not an ordinary matter and it must be investigated.

He alleged that the controversy was being used to divert public attention from the documents he had released related to the alleged irregularities in the NICE project. “These statements are being made to divert public attention. After I released documents related to the alleged irregularities involving NICE, the government faced embarrassment. This appears to be an attempt to shift the focus and prevent the issue from receiving further attention in the media,” he alleged.