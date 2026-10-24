CM DK Shivakumar sanctions prosecution of IAS officer over alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has sanctioned the prosecution of senior IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with a corruption case linked to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has issued the prosecution sanction under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The order states that prosecution sanction has been granted against Gangwar in connection with the corruption case.

Gangwar, who had served as KPSC secretary, is accused of having a role in alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers through the commission. The allegations include manipulation of marks during evaluation and favouring certain candidates in the selection process.

Investigators have been examining allegations that deserving candidates were awarded lower marks while the scores of candidates who allegedly paid money were increased. Some subject experts and evaluators associated with the KPSC examination division have also been named in connection with the alleged irregularities, according to reports.

Section 218 of the BNSS provides for prior sanction in specified cases involving judges and public servants before a court can take cognisance of alleged offences connected with the discharge of official duties.

The prosecution sanction is a procedural step towards initiating legal proceedings against the officer.