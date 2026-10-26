Bittersweet struggle

BELAGAVI: Karnataka’s sugarcane crisis has reached boiling point, with mounting farmer unrest threatening to spill over into a wider agitation. Cane farmers have stepped up protests demanding remunerative prices, a state-specific support package and an end to deductions they allege are eating into their earnings.

With demonstrations spreading across North Karnataka, the dispute has exposed longstanding tensions between sugarcane growers, sugar factories and governments over distribution of the industry’s revenues.

The agitation has been particularly intense in Belagavi district, one of Karnataka’s major sugarcane-growing regions. Over the past few weeks, farmers have staged protests at major toll plazas and highways, organised demonstrations at public squares and threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met.

The protests have also drawn the participation of farmer organisations, lawyers and social activists, turning the sugarcane price dispute into a wider political and economic issue.

The immediate demand is a remunerative price of Rs 5,500 per tonne. Farmer leaders are also seeking an additional State Advised Price (SAP) of Rs 1,000 per tonne over and above the Centre’s FRP. They argue that the statutory FRP alone does not adequately compensate growers for the rising costs of cultivation, including fertilisers, labour, irrigation, harvesting and transportation.

Farmers are also demanding that sugar recovery be calculated transparently, rather than relying solely on factory-wide average recovery rates, which they contend can disadvantage growers. They want deductions towards transportation and other charges from sugarcane bills stopped or properly regulated.