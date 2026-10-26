CM D K Shivakumar announces Rs 40 crore Chennamma Park; NWKRTC to be renamed after Rani Channamma

KITTUR: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday announced that the Karnataka government would issue an order to establish a Chennamma Freedom Park at Kittur at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, with funds to be earmarked in the forthcoming State Budget.
Addressing the valedictory function of the three-day Kittur Utsava, he also announced that the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) would be renamed the Kittur Rani Channamma Road Transport Corporation, in recognition of the legendary queen's valour and contribution to India's freedom struggle.
Responding to the demand raised by Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil, Shivakumar said the proposed Freedom Park would showcase the historic victory of Rani Channamma against the British and establish Kittur as a prominent tourist destination. He assured the gathering that the government would take steps to develop the region and preserve its historical legacy.
The Chief Minister also promised the necessary financial assistance for the Rs 520-crore Channavrishabhendra irrigation project, which is expected to benefit the Kittur region. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that the legacy of Kittur's victory translated into tangible development for its people.
Congratulating the people on the occasion, Shivakumar said it was his first visit to the Kittur Utsava. He described Kittur as a land of pride and bravery, adding that Rani Channamma's courage, sacrifice and determination continued to inspire generations. The three-day celebration, featuring cultural programmes and events, reflected Karnataka's rich heritage and traditions.
"Rani Channamma's courage is not merely a part of history; it is a lesson in self-respect for future generations. Her sacrifice is immortal, and her achievements continue to inspire us all," he said.
Emphasising the government's responsibility towards the people, Shivakumar said public representatives must work honestly to fulfil the trust placed in them.
He maintained that public service should be guided by sincerity rather than hostility or vindictive politics. He also referred to the launch of the Prajaseve Department, aimed at reaching people's doorsteps and resolving their grievances locally.
Earlier, MLA Babasaheb Patil expressed satisfaction over the construction of the protective wall around Kittur Fort and the flooring work undertaken at the museum with government support. He urged the government to develop the proposed Freedom Park around the theme of Rani Channamma's resistance to British rule, stating that the project would enhance Kittur's historical significance and attract tourists.
Addressing the valedictory function, writer Sabita Bannadi said Rani Channamma had secured an immortal place in history through her courage, patriotism and affection for her people, unlike those who plundered and destroyed the Kittur kingdom but were eventually forgotten.
Although 12 kings ruled the Kittur dynasty, she said, Channamma remained its most celebrated figure because she chose to fight the British rather than accept grants and pensions in exchange for surrender. She observed that the defeat of the Kittur forces was not merely due to British military strength but also to the betrayal of those who turned against their queen and motherland.
Referring to other courageous women in history, including Rani Rudramma, Belavadi Mallamma and Rani Bhairadevi, Bannadi called upon parents to empower their daughters by nurturing leadership qualities, courage and the skills needed to face challenges.
The occasion also saw the felicitation of Somashekhar Desai and Surekha Desai, descendants of the Rani Channamma family, and Pravin Sardar, a descendant of Sardar Gurusiddappa. Chief Minister Shivakumar was felicitated by MLA Babasaheb Patil and the Kittur Town Panchayat.
Madiwala Rajayogindra Swami of Rajguru Sansthan math, Nijaguna Swami of Nishkalamath, Panchakashri Swami of Nishkalamath and Dr Palakshi Shivayogishwar of Simimath Kadrolli graced the occasion.
Former minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, minister Rudrappa Lamani, Ramdurg MLA Ashok Pattan, Davanagere MLA S S Mallikarjun, Belagavi North MLA Asif Sait, Bailhongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi, Saundatti MLA Vishwas Vaidya, Navalgund MLA Konareddy, and several seers and other dignitaries were present.