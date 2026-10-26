CM D K Shivakumar announces Rs 40 crore Chennamma Park; NWKRTC to be renamed after Rani Channamma

KITTUR: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday announced that the Karnataka government would issue an order to establish a Chennamma Freedom Park at Kittur at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, with funds to be earmarked in the forthcoming State Budget.

Addressing the valedictory function of the three-day Kittur Utsava, he also announced that the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) would be renamed the Kittur Rani Channamma Road Transport Corporation, in recognition of the legendary queen's valour and contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Responding to the demand raised by Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil, Shivakumar said the proposed Freedom Park would showcase the historic victory of Rani Channamma against the British and establish Kittur as a prominent tourist destination. He assured the gathering that the government would take steps to develop the region and preserve its historical legacy.

The Chief Minister also promised the necessary financial assistance for the Rs 520-crore Channavrishabhendra irrigation project, which is expected to benefit the Kittur region. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that the legacy of Kittur's victory translated into tangible development for its people.

Congratulating the people on the occasion, Shivakumar said it was his first visit to the Kittur Utsava. He described Kittur as a land of pride and bravery, adding that Rani Channamma's courage, sacrifice and determination continued to inspire generations. The three-day celebration, featuring cultural programmes and events, reflected Karnataka's rich heritage and traditions.

"Rani Channamma's courage is not merely a part of history; it is a lesson in self-respect for future generations. Her sacrifice is immortal, and her achievements continue to inspire us all," he said.