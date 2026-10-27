‘Sting factories have mushroomed across Karnataka politics’: Former Minister Rajanna

BENGALURU: Former minister K N Rajanna here on Tuesday alleged that "sting factories" had mushroomed across Karnataka's political establishment, with such operations becoming commonplace, and described the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah as an insult to the people of the state.

"Everyone seems to have their own sting factory. These operations have become common in Karnataka politics, forcing politicians to hang their heads in shame. This is an insult to the people of Karnataka," he said, questioning why the controversy was dominating public discourse when the state had several other pressing issues.

Speaking to reporters Rajanna said the government should take steps to put an end to such activities, while noting that investigations and legal proceedings related to the controversy were already under way.

He declined to comment on court proceedings, saying it would be inappropriate to discuss judicial matters in public.

Defending Siddaramaiah, Rajanna said the former Chief Minister had committed no wrongdoing and, therefore, there was nothing wrong in his assertion that he did not need moral support over the issue.

"If Siddaramaiah had committed a mistake, he could have expected others to support him. But he has not done anything wrong, so he does not need anyone's support on this issue," Rajanna said.