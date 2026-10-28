'Will take corrective measures after reviewing results': CM DK Shivakumar after Congress loses four MLC seats

BENGALURU: As the BJP-JD(S) alliance won all four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council polls, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Congress would respect the voters’ verdict in the elections and take corrective measures after reviewing the results.

While the BJP retained the North-East Teachers’, South-East Graduates’ and West Graduates’ constituencies, the JD(S) wrested the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency from the Congress.

JD(S) candidate AP Ranganath defeated Congress MLC Puttanna by 908 votes. Polling for the four seats was held on October 23, with results declared on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the party expected to win two of the four seats but would study the outcome and introspect.

“We accept the verdict given by the people. We had one seat out of the four seats for which polls were held. We were hoping to win two seats. People have sent us a message, and we will study the results,” he said.

Shivakumar said he had not expected the Congress to lose the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency. However, he expressed satisfaction with the votes secured by the party’s candidates. “Though we lost all four seats, I am satisfied with the number of votes our candidates got,” he said.