Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar defends milk price hike amid falling production

"If we have to protect cows, if we have to do Go-Rakshana, we have to give good food to the cows. To give food, we have to give fodder. To give fodder, the farmer has to be well off; he must have money. Only when the farmer has money will he give it. Otherwise, he will reduce it," he said.

"We have to do the work of giving respect to Go-Mata. We have to save Go-Mata in this drought period," he added.

The Chief Minister said the decision came after prolonged deliberation, as prices had not been revised for many years.

"From that point of view, after thinking very deeply, for many years there was no price increase; that is why we have taken this decision," he said.

Clarifying the scope of the revision, Shivakumar said the government had regulated only the price of milk and not other dairy products. "We will not revise the price of curd and other milk products. We have only revised the milk price," he said.

On packaging, he said rates for larger packs would be fixed accordingly and would be higher than the base rate. "Regarding the pack, if the pack is bigger, they will fix a rate for it; it will go above that. So please keep this in mind," he said