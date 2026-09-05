Farmers excited as water from Bhadra dam will flow into Chitradurga branch canal on trial basis from September 6

CHITRADURGA: The long-awaited dream of farmers and residents of drought-prone Chitradurga district is all set to come true, with water from the Bhadra dam scheduled to flow into the Chitradurga branch canal under the Upper Bhadra Project on a trial basis from September 6.

Following a government order, the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited (VJNL) made arrangements to release water from the Bhadra dam.

The canal passes through Hosadurga, Holalkere, Hiriyur and Chitradurga taluks before reaching Gonuru lake. Later, the water is proposed to be carried through a natural stream to Ranikere in Challakere taluk.

The authorities have urged the public to exercise caution once the water is released into the canal and streams. People have been prohibited from entering or walking along the canal and stream beds, swimming, and undertaking other hazardous activities. Allowing cattle for grazing is also prohibited.

Superintending Engineer said that damaging irrigation canals or related structures belonging to the corporation, or illegally installing pump sets to draw water, is also prohibited.

Violators will face action under the irrigation laws and other applicable provisions. The release of water is expected to provide significant relief to drought-prone Chitradurga, particularly by addressing the shortage of water for agriculture and drinking purposes.