Farmers excited as water from Bhadra dam will flow into Chitradurga branch canal on trial basis from September 6

CHITRADURGA: The long-awaited dream of farmers and residents of drought-prone Chitradurga district is all set to come true, with water from the Bhadra dam scheduled to flow into the Chitradurga branch canal under the Upper Bhadra Project on a trial basis from September 6.
Following a government order, the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited (VJNL) made arrangements to release water from the Bhadra dam.
The canal passes through Hosadurga, Holalkere, Hiriyur and Chitradurga taluks before reaching Gonuru lake. Later, the water is proposed to be carried through a natural stream to Ranikere in Challakere taluk.
The authorities have urged the public to exercise caution once the water is released into the canal and streams. People have been prohibited from entering or walking along the canal and stream beds, swimming, and undertaking other hazardous activities. Allowing cattle for grazing is also prohibited.
Superintending Engineer said that damaging irrigation canals or related structures belonging to the corporation, or illegally installing pump sets to draw water, is also prohibited.
Violators will face action under the irrigation laws and other applicable provisions. The release of water is expected to provide significant relief to drought-prone Chitradurga, particularly by addressing the shortage of water for agriculture and drinking purposes.
The development has brought cheer among farmers and residents across the district. Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, Scheduled Tribes Welfare and District In-charge Minister T Raghumurthy said, "I will remember the activists, public, seers and people from all walks of life who took up the struggle to ensure the implementation of the Upper Bhadra Project. Many activists have passed away, and some are still living, and they will be happy."
He added that politicians, irrespective of their parties, have taken part in the struggle for this project, and I remember their services too at the moment.
When asked about the filling of the tanks, he said, "We may fill partially this year on a trial basis; however, in the coming days, we are sure of filling the lakes in Chitradurga district."
Former water resources minister and Chitradurga MP Govind M Karjol said the water release is delayed, not denied.
"On behalf of the Chitradurga farmers, I am thankful to the government for its decision to release water on a trial basis," he said.