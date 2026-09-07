SIR verification leaves elders in Bengaluru confused

BENGALURU: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has left several senior citizens in Bengaluru confused over notices, documentation and long waiting periods at verification centres. Activists have now called for more accessible and senior citizen-friendly initiatives, including government personnel visiting the houses of the elderly to help them complete the process.

Activist Maria Hussain said she is receiving several complaints from residents, particularly senior citizens, who have been called to designated centres for verification, but are often left waiting without adequate information about the procedure.

“Senior citizens have been calling me, saying they have been asked to come and wait, but nobody is explaining anything to them,” she said. Many elderly voters are worried whether their names will ultimately remain on the electoral roll and are unclear about the documents they need to submit or what will happen after verification, she added.

She said the second stage of the process has been particularly difficult for those whose names or details do not match the existing records. Such voters are being called to designated locations, where officials collect supporting documents and verify their details. However, she said, lack of clear communication at the ground level is adding to the anxiety.

“For senior citizens who cannot travel and sit at these centres for two or three hours, government personnel can go to their homes and collect the required documents,” she said, adding that such a facility need not cover everyone but can be extended to elderly voters.