SIR verification leaves elders in Bengaluru confused

BENGALURU: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has left several senior citizens in Bengaluru confused over notices, documentation and long waiting periods at verification centres. Activists have now called for more accessible and senior citizen-friendly initiatives, including government personnel visiting the houses of the elderly to help them complete the process.
Activist Maria Hussain said she is receiving several complaints from residents, particularly senior citizens, who have been called to designated centres for verification, but are often left waiting without adequate information about the procedure.
“Senior citizens have been calling me, saying they have been asked to come and wait, but nobody is explaining anything to them,” she said. Many elderly voters are worried whether their names will ultimately remain on the electoral roll and are unclear about the documents they need to submit or what will happen after verification, she added.
She said the second stage of the process has been particularly difficult for those whose names or details do not match the existing records. Such voters are being called to designated locations, where officials collect supporting documents and verify their details. However, she said, lack of clear communication at the ground level is adding to the anxiety.
“For senior citizens who cannot travel and sit at these centres for two or three hours, government personnel can go to their homes and collect the required documents,” she said, adding that such a facility need not cover everyone but can be extended to elderly voters.
A senior citizen, Sharadha (name changed), said at the centre she visited, a large number of people were waiting for a long time, with some arriving in the morning and continuing to wait without clear information about when their turn would come.
“I saw people waiting for hours. Some had been there since 9.30 am,” she said. There were inadequate seating arrangements and considerable confusion among those waiting. She said many elderly people appeared anxious and did not know what exactly they were expected to do.
She highlighted the language barrier faced by many voters in Bengaluru, particularly senior citizens. She pointed out that the city is diverse with a large number of residents not able to read or write Kannada, making an already complicated verification process even more difficult for elderly voters.
She stressed that clear instructions in multiple languages will help ensure that senior citizens and other voters are able to understand the process and complete the required formalities without unnecessary confusion or repeated visits.
Another senior citizen, Rajeev (name changed), said such difficulties can discourage elderly voters from completing the verification process, particularly when they have to make repeated trips to offices or centres. He pointed out that senior citizens may find it physically difficult to stand or sit for several hours while waiting for their documents to be checked.
Those who have received notices said the administration should provide information through multiple mediums and ensure that instructions are available in languages that voters can understand. They suggested a special mechanism for elderly voters who are unable to travel or wait for long periods.
SIR Publicity autos flagged off in KR Puram constituency
To create awareness and provide citizens with information and guidance about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), additional district election officer, Bengaluru North, and Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar flagged off publicity autos and inspected arrangements for the hearing process in KR Puram Assembly constituency.
The publicity autos will disseminate information regarding the SIR hearing throughout the nook-and-corner of the constituency. “If any voter has received a notice relating to ‘No Mapping’ or ‘Anomalies’, they should appear at the designated hearing venue on the date mentioned in the notice along with the required documents and complete the hearing process.
The hearing venue and date will be clearly mentioned in the notice,” Sunil Kumar said. Electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) have been instructed to guide and assist voters attending the hearings and ensure that they do not face any difficulties regarding documentation.
The commissioner appealed to the public to complete the required procedures related to their cases. If the names of any eligible persons are found to be missing from the electoral roll during the SIR process, they can apply for fresh inclusion in the electoral roll through Form 6 at the place where they are currently permanently residing.