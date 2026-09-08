Congress-ruled States will have new education policy, says CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: “We are moving forward to formulate a new education policy in Congress-ruled states as per the needs and thoughts of the new young generation and as per the instructions of the Congress high command,” said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM) and the foundation laying ceremony of Nareyana Pragnalaya on Monday, the CM said more than 80 reputed universities from across the world have shown interest in selecting students from Karnataka.

Recalling his experience as a minister during SM Krishna’s tenure, Shivakumar said after the 9/11 tragedy in America, the US had surveyed New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru for safe places. After examining the weather of Chennai, the overcrowding in Mumbai-Pune and the conditions of Hyderabad, only Bengaluru was selected, the CM added. He said the Silicon Valley in California has 1.6 million IT workers whereas Bengaluru alone has 2.6 million IT workers.

Dr M R Jayaram, Chancellor, RISM, highlighted the vision behind the new institution and its focus on global academic engagement, research, innovation and emerging technologies. A key pillar of RISM’s academic vision is its collaboration with the University at Albany, State University of New York. The partnership is intended to provide students with access to global academic expertise, knowledge, research and emerging technologies, while creating opportunities for international exposure and industry-relevant learning.