Priyank Kharge defends Karnataka govt's stand on Vande Mataram, targets BJP and RSS

Defending the Karnataka government's decision to limit Vande Mataram to two stanzas at official events, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said the decision aligns with what prominent national figures like Gandhiji, Subhas Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore decided.

He also targeted the BJP and RSS on the matter, and said that his party and the government had nothing to learn from them.

"What's wrong with it? We have gone by what our elders have said. We had gone by what eight to 10 senior leaders like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gandhiji, Nehru decided and told us to follow. Are these people (BJP) bigger than them," Kharge said in response to a question on the BJP's criticism of the state government's decision on Vande Mataram.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Do we need to take lessons on patriotism from those who took a Rs 60 pension from the British? What is their contribution to this country's freedom? Our decision is as per what was decided by those who fought and sacrificed their lives for this country. We have nothing to learn from the BJP or RSS."

The Congress government in Karnataka has ordered that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at its programmes, except those attended by the president, vice-president, prime minister or governor.

In January, the Union Home Ministry directed that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung before the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, when both are played together. The directive was issued as the Centre marked the 150th year of Vande Mataram.

However, the Congress Working Committee decided on August 19 to abide by its 1937 resolution on Vande Mataram, under which only two stanzas of the national song would be sung at party events.

Opposition BJP in Karnataka has lashed out at the Congress government, terming the decision as "appeasement politics."