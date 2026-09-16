El Nino may trigger severe drought in Karnataka in 2027: State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka may face a severe drought in 2027 if the prevailing El Nino conditions continue beyond February-March next year, warned M S Divakara, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru.

Divakara said prolonged El Nino conditions had made 2026 the year with the lowest rainfall recorded in Karnataka in the last five decades. As of September 16, 30 of the state's 31 districts were in the rainfall-deficient category, indicating severe drought conditions across the state. He said the impact was being felt across Karnataka and several neighbouring states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also observed rainfall deficiency across the entire South Peninsular India during the current South-West Monsoon 2026. This has affected rainfall distribution, agriculture and water availability.

El Nino and La Nina are opposite phases of the same climate cycle. A strong El Nino can significantly alter atmospheric circulation, winds, cloud formation and rainfall patterns.

“When the temperature of the Equatorial Pacific Ocean rises substantially, evaporation increases and atmospheric circulation gets disturbed. This affects cloud formation and the distribution of rainfall. Globally, some areas may receive very heavy rainfall, while large areas could remain dry,” he said.

The latest international ENSO assessment indicates that El Nino is strengthening. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in its September 10 assessment, said there was a more than 90% chance of a very strong El Nino during the Northern Hemisphere autumn and winter of 2026-27.