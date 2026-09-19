No acknowledgement after SIR hearings leaves Karnataka citizens worried

BENGALURU: As the deadline for hearings and the claims and objections period under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise approaches, citizens’ fear and concern are rising over the lack of acknowledgement at the end of the hearing process.

"I had carried my notice document with me for the hearing. The Booth Level Officer (BLO) and the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) kept the notice document with them. They did not return it. Also, they did not give me any acknowledgement showing that the hearing exercise had been completed and that I was no longer listed in the anomalies category," said Pushpa, who had visited the Hegganahalli ward office for the hearing.

A similar case was reported by Deepa, who had appeared for a hearing in Yeshwanthpur. She said, "I was told that my signing their register book was sufficient. I was also told to take a photograph of the notice document. They insisted on not returning the notice or giving an acknowledgement, as it was not prescribed by the election officials to them."

In many cases, EROs and BLOs have sent electors back to obtain state government-endorsed documents for verification under the no-mapping and anomalies categories. "I had carried the last SIR voting details of 2003 with me, along with a copy of my bank passbook, for the no-mapping verification.

But the ERO rejected them and asked me to submit state government documents like a senior citizens card and even a state government-issued senior citizen bus pass for verification instead. I was also made to get them photocopied as I was not carrying them," said 78-year-old Narayan. He said the BLO and ERO also refused to come to his home for the hearing, despite directions issued by the Election Commission.