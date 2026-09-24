Karnataka to challenge CWRC order on Cauvery water release: CM Shivakumar

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka will challenge the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) direction to release 4,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said here on Thursday, citing a water crisis in the state and declining inflows into its

reservoirs.

Reacting to the CWRC order, Shivakumar said it would be difficult for

Karnataka to release water in view of the poor inflows and lack of

rainfall. “I am getting information regarding the order to release Cauvery water by the CWRC. It is difficult to release water to Tamil Nadu as there

is a crisis situation in the state regarding water. We are filing an

appeal. If there is water availability, we will release water,” he

told reporters near the helipad of Sirigere Mutt in Chitradurga.

Shivakumar said inflows into reservoirs in the Cauvery catchment had

stopped and rainfall had declined. “There is pressure on us. The rain

has stopped. I will verify this." he said.

The Karnataka CM further said that Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy was accompanying him and that the government would assess the water situation before deciding on its next course of action. “I will assess the water situation and discuss it with the Irrigation

Minister before informing you about the next course of action,” he

said.

The latest CWRC direction comes after the committee had earlier

recommended, and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upheld, a direction for Karnataka to ensure a flow of 6,000 cusecs to Tamil

Nadu for 15 days earlier this month.

Karnataka had opposed the direction and indicated that it would consider legal action. The state has repeatedly cited declining inflows and water shortages in the Cauvery basin while opposing directions to release water to Tamil Nadu. It has maintained that reservoir storage must be managed

for drinking water and other essential requirements amid drought-like

conditions.