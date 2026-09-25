Karnataka cannot accept CWRC order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday said the state cannot accept the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s --CWRC direction to release 4,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

He noted that the Cauvery Water Management Authority --CWMA had also upheld the same order, which goes against the state’s current ground reality of deficient rainfall and depleting water levels. “Our water availability has reduced further. How can we release 4,000 cusecs now?” he asked.

The minister said Karnataka had placed detailed data before the authority regarding the acute shortage in the Krishnarajasagara --KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi reservoirs, declining inflows and deficient rainfall, and had requested that the quantum be reduced to 3,000 cusecs.

“There is no need for an order to release 2,500 cusecs, as this amount of water will flow naturally. How is it possible to release water amid Super El Niño and drought conditions? Neighbouring Tamil Nadu should also understand this,” he said.

Cheluvarayaswamy emphasised that drinking water needs of Bengaluru and towns and villages in the Cauvery basin take priority over irrigation. Releasing water now would lead to a severe drinking water crisis in summer, he warned, adding that the state would once again place this hardship before the tribunal. The government will discuss the matter with legal experts, including the Advocate General, and prepare a roadmap for the next legal battle to protect the state’s interests, he clarified.

At the meeting, Karnataka’s representatives outlined the state’s situation and sought a reduction from 4,000 to 3,000 cusecs. Their submissions included:

The four major reservoirs hold only 49.775 TMC -- 47.60% of capacity. Requirements stand at 29 TMC for drinking water, 10 TMC for environmental flow and 23.40 TMC for the kharif crop.

Rainfall in Karnataka from June 1 to September 22 was just 406.5 mm, only 63.18% of the normal 643.4 mm. Inflows into the reservoirs have dropped to about 2,200 cusecs.

The southwest monsoon is nearly over, with little prospect of further inflows.

About 71% of taluks -- covering 75% of the geographical area, in the Cauvery basin -- have been declared drought-affected.

Between July 29 and September 23, Karnataka released 4,47,182 cusecs (38.637 TMC) at Biligundlu against the CWMA-ordered 4,21,500 cusecs — an excess of 25,682 cusecs (2.219 TMC).

Due to Super El Niño, the monsoon has failed. Tamil Nadu’s own expert committee has forecast excess rainfall and floods during the northeast monsoon. Tamil Nadu currently has 52.177 TMC in storage and remains in a comfortable position even without additional releases from Karnataka.

Citing these factors, principles of justice and equity, and expected inflows from the lower catchment below Biligundlu during the northeast monsoon, Karnataka requested that the outflow be reduced to 3,000 cusecs.