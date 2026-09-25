Rs 2.5K input subsidy for 50 lakh drought-hit farmers in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As the four-day special session of the Karnataka legislature concluded on Thursday, the State government announced an interim input subsidy of Rs 2,500 each for around 50 lakh drought-hit farmers, involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,250 crore, while awaiting assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, responding to the drought debate in the Assembly, offered to lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a farm loan waiver by the Centre.

The chief minister told the Assembly that the State was willing to bear its share of the financial burden if the Centre agreed to the waiver.

The offer came when BJP and JDS legislators staged a walkout, demanding farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh per farmer.

“We must sustain our farmers amid the drought situation. Just as the Central government has waived loans worth lakhs of crores for industrialists, it should waive farmers’ loans as well. We are ready to bear the State’s share of the cost. I will seek an appointment with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Let them be partners in sharing the burden. Even if we have to scrap four projects, I am ready. I don’t want confrontation, I want cooperation,” Shivakumar said.

CM urges Oppn to join delegation to Centre

CM DK Shivakumar referred to the farm loan waiver announced by the UPA government under then PM Manmohan Singh, and urged Opposition leaders to join the delegation to the Centre. “Whether it is 50:50, 60:40 or 70:30 formula, whatever the ratio, please help secure assistance for us from the Central government,” he appealed to the Opposition. He also spoke in the Council.