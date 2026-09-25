We acted within three days of IMD drought warning: Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, on Thursday rejected the Opposition’s charge in the Assembly that the State Government had failed to act on the India Meteorological Department’s drought warning, saying precautionary measures were initiated within three days of receiving the forecast.

He said the government received the IMD’s April 13 forecast indicating around 5% below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall and the possibility of drought. “Just three days later, on April 16, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs,” he said, while replying to the debate on drought in the Assembly.

Dr Parameshwara said that the State Government had since maintained continuous monitoring through district-level reviews, task-force meetings and field inspections.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also visited several drought-affected districts, including Chitradurga, Gadag, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Bidar, the DCM said.

“Therefore, it is not correct to say that the government ignored the warning or failed to take action,” Parameshwara said. He said Karnataka had recorded a 36% rainfall deficit up to September 23, with drinking water problems reported in 531 villages across 111 taluks and 81 wards in 15 urban local bodies. Water was being supplied through tankers and private borewells, while funds had been released for drilling borewells and other emergency measures, he said.

Around Rs 420 crore was available in the PD accounts of Deputy Commissioners, the DCM said.

CM rushes back, DCM says ‘I got mammoth strength’

CM DK Shivakumar returned to Bengaluru from his scheduled visit to Chitradurga on Thursday evening as Dr Parameshwara was replying to the drought debate on his behalf.