11 milk unions in Karnataka record profit, five report losses amid demand to rise Nandini milk prices

BENGALURU: While Karnataka’s milk unions are pressing for a hike in Nandini milk prices, financial data shows that 11 of the State’s 16 milk unions were in profit during April-July, with a combined profit of about Rs 39.95 crore.

The remaining five unions reported losses, with Chikkaballapur recording the highest loss of Rs 11.88 crore.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who held a meeting with the presidents of cooperative milk producers’ unions on Saturday, said the final decision on the proposed milk price hike would be taken after discussions in the State Cabinet.

He said the government would also examine milk prices in neighbouring States, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before taking a decision.

The unions and their representatives have sought a Rs 12-per-litre increase in milk prices. Of this, Rs 2 is proposed to be allocated directly to milk producer societies.

Shivakumar acknowledged that the milk unions were facing financial pressure under the prevailing prices and that there was growing resentment among milk producers. "More than 50,000 milk producers have sought a hike," he said.

The financial performance of the unions, however, varies sharply.