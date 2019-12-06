Kerala cabinet gives 10 lakh to family of student died due to snakebite in classroom

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to give Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the family of Wayanad student Shehla Sherin, who died of snakebite in the classroom the other day.

Also, Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family of Navaneeth, a student from Alappuzha, who died after a cricket bat accidentally fell on his head. As per the state cabinet decision, the amounts will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Shehla Sherin of Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad, died on November 20, following a snake bite in the classroom.

Following allegations that the student died due to negligence, the school officials and a doctor with the taluk hospital were later suspended.

Navaneeth of Nooranad, a class 6 student of Chunakkara Government VHSE died after a wooden plank used as a cricket bat slipped off his schoolmate's hand and hit his head.