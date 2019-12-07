Will comply with SC's direction on women's entry to Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will decide on whether to provide police cover, for women of menstrual age to enter Sabarimala, on the basis of the Supreme Court's directions.

The chief minister was responding to a query on whether the government will give police protection to activist Bindu Ammini following her announcement that she will visit Sabarimala again on January 2.

"They (women activists) have approached the Supreme Court. Let's see what the Supreme Court says on the matter. We have already clarified that the government will function as per the apex court's directions," he added.

Bindu Ammini, who entered Sabarimala shrine last year, had accompanied activist Trupti Desai and six other women in a bid to march to Sabarimala on November 26 but they were prevented by protesters. The police had also denied them security cover.

Asked whether Trupti Desai's attempt to enter Sabarimala was part of a conspiracy, Pinarayi said she may have come with "certain intentions" in mind.