Women will trek to Sabarimala on January 2, says activist Bindu Ammini

KOCHI: Hundreds of women from across the country under the banner of 'Navothana Kerala Sthreepaksha Kootayma' will trek Sabarimala on January 2, 2020, said activist Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who entered the hill shrine last pilgrim season.



Talking to TNIE, Ammini said right now she could not say whether she would join this collective of progressive women or not on the day. She had earlier sought police protection to visit the hill shrine.

"Hundreds of women across the country will trek Sabarimala to have a darshan to mark the anniversary of their visit to the temple for the first time last year following the Supreme court verdict. I have taken the matter legally and will go forward. I have not backtracked from my stand," she said.



Seeking protection following the pepper spray attack on her on Tuesday in connection with the arrival of activist Trupti Desai in Kochi for visiting Sabarimala temple, Ammini said she has approached Kochi City Police Commissioner on Wednesday.

"On my behalf, one of my associates has filed a petition before the Commissioner seeking protection on Wednesday. The police have informed us that my plea was forwarded to Ernakulam Central Police, the station concerned," Ammini said.

Ammini was attacked with pepper spray by an Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) worker in front of the City Police Commissioner’s office in Kochi on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Pune-based activist Trupti Desai reached the Commissioner’s office along with five others from her Bhoomatha Brigade organization and Bindu, seeking police security to proceed to Sabarimala temple.



However, the Ernakulam Central Police, who are probing the assault on Ammini, could not confirm whether the accused used pepper spray or any other chemical. Sreenath Padmanabhan, Hindu Helpline co-ordinator was arrested in connection with the incident.

Ammini alleged that police remained idle when she was attacked on the premises of Kochi City Police Commissionerate.