Home States Kerala

Women will trek to Sabarimala on January 2, says activist Bindu Ammini

Ammini alleged that police remained idle when she was attacked on the premises of Kochi City Police Commissionerate.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

For representational purposes. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds of women from across the country under the banner of 'Navothana Kerala Sthreepaksha Kootayma' will trek Sabarimala on January 2, 2020, said activist Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who entered the hill shrine last pilgrim season.

Talking to TNIE, Ammini said right now she could not say whether she would join this collective of progressive women or not on the day. She had earlier sought police protection to visit the hill shrine.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala darshan seeker Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray 

"Hundreds of women across the country will trek Sabarimala to have a darshan to mark the anniversary of their visit to the temple for the first time last year following the Supreme court verdict. I have taken the matter legally and will go forward. I have not backtracked from my stand," she said.

Seeking protection following the pepper spray attack on her on Tuesday in connection with the arrival of activist Trupti Desai in Kochi for visiting Sabarimala temple, Ammini said she has approached Kochi City Police Commissioner on Wednesday.

"On my behalf, one of my associates has filed a petition before the Commissioner seeking protection on Wednesday. The police have informed us that my plea was forwarded to Ernakulam Central Police, the station concerned," Ammini said.

ALSO READ | Women can go to Sabarimala, but we won’t give them security, say police

Ammini was attacked with pepper spray by an Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) worker in front of the City Police Commissioner’s office in Kochi on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Pune-based activist Trupti Desai reached the Commissioner’s office along with five others from her Bhoomatha Brigade organization and Bindu, seeking police security to proceed to Sabarimala temple.

However, the Ernakulam Central Police, who are probing the assault on Ammini, could not confirm whether the accused used pepper spray or any other chemical. Sreenath Padmanabhan, Hindu Helpline co-ordinator was arrested in connection with the incident.

Ammini alleged that police remained idle when she was attacked on the premises of Kochi City Police Commissionerate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bindu Ammini Sabarimala Sabarimala women entry
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp