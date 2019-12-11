Home States Kerala

Metroman E Sreedharan locks horns with Kerala government over campus politics

Last month, the State cabinet has approved a draft bill aimed at bringing politics back to campuses.

Published: 11th December 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

E Sreedharan

E Sreedharan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing his disagreement over the Government's decision to go ahead with the idea of legislation to facilitate student organisational activities in all educational institutions, including private self-financing colleges, metro man E Sreedharan, has served a legal notice on the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the State. 

In his legal notice, E Sreedharan, the principal adviser to DMRC and also the president of Foundation for Restoration of National Values (FRNV) said the Government should not take any ill-advised steps which will destroy campus discipline.

"There is any number of “landmark” judgments from the High Court of Kerala and even from the Supreme Court that the sanctity of educational institutions should not get vitiated by political activities of students and that it is the responsibility of the Principals to maintain discipline and decorum within the campuses.

And yet, campus politics is being encouraged by politicians and even by Govt. leading to disruption of classes, student clashes, Criminal activities such as murders, stabbing incidents etc. Unfortunately, some teachers with political leaning give mute support to such activities," Sreedharan said in a statement issued here.

ALSO READ | Now, Metro Man E Sreedharan seeks to rein in campus politics

After coming to know from the media that Kerala Cabinet has decided to bring in a law to permit political activities within campuses, FRNV, as an NGO fully committed to instilling values, ethics and good behaviour among the young generation, has served a legal notice on the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the State advising them not to take any ill-advised steps which will destroy campus discipline, added the statement.

"FRNV will resort to legal remedies if the Government decides to proceed further. All right-thinking citizens and parents should support the stand of FRNV," urged Sreedharan.

Last month, the State cabinet has approved a draft bill aimed at bringing politics back to campuses. It was in 2017 that the Kerala High Court in 2017 held that politics has no place in academic institutions.
 

