Delhi's Kerala House opens its doors to AMU, Jamia students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala House in New Delhi has opened its doors to as many as 75 Malayali students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Milia Islamia University following the unrest in the capital over Citizen (Amendment) Act.

Speaking to TNIE, E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, said all the students have been lodged in Kerala House — the state government-owned complex — and hostels and lodges near it. “Arrangements have also been made for their return to the state by Mangala Train on Wednesday. The Railways has provided an additional coach for the purpose,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been campaigns on social media targeting the students who sought shelter in Kerala House. One of the popular Twitter handles wanted the Delhi Police to raid the complex to take the “perpetrators of the crime at Jamia university into custody”.

Remya Haridas, MP, who is coordinating the activities along with Basheer, said: “The students, mainly from Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur, sought refuge in the Kerala House and we provided shelter to them as per the Kerala Government’s instruction. We must protect the students belonging to our state and they are not perpetrators of crime, but victims,” she said.