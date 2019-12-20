Kerala government would ensure safety of journalists, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the state government would make necessary interventions to ensure the safety of media persons who went to Mangaluru to cover the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Kerala police chief is in touch with his counterpart in Karnataka to ensure the safe release of media personnel from the custody of the police.

While condemning the attempt to portray the media personnel as trouble makers and their media apparatus as weapons, the chief minister said high-handedness against the media personnel shows the fascist attitude of the ruling dispensations.

ALSO READ: Mangaluru cops snatch cameras, phones from Kerala journalists, say they will be deported

A concerted people opinion has to be evolved against such move, he added.

There were reports that several media personnel from Kerala. who were reporting from a Mangaluru hospital, were told by the police to leave the place and they were later taken into custody by the police.

ALSO READ: Two killed in firing as Citizenship Act protests turn violent in Mangaluru

The postmortem of two people allegedly shot dead by the police at the Mangaluru hospital.

Further, media personnel were also detained and released at the Kerala border in the wake of the protest against the action of Mangaluru police including the intervention of Kerala government.