Home States Kerala

Kerala government would ensure safety of journalists, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala police chief is in touch with his counterpart in Karnataka to ensure the safe release of media personnel from the custody of the police.

Published: 20th December 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief  Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the state government would make necessary interventions to ensure the safety of media persons who went to Mangaluru to cover the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Kerala police chief is in touch with his counterpart in Karnataka to ensure the safe release of media personnel from the custody of the police.

While condemning the attempt to portray the media personnel as trouble makers and their media apparatus as weapons, the chief minister said high-handedness against the media personnel shows the fascist attitude of the ruling dispensations.

ALSO READ: Mangaluru cops snatch cameras, phones from Kerala journalists, say they will be deported

A concerted people opinion has to be evolved against such move, he added.

There were reports that several media personnel from Kerala. who were reporting from a Mangaluru hospital, were told by the police to leave the place and they were later taken into custody by the police.

ALSO READ: Two killed in firing as Citizenship Act protests turn violent in Mangaluru

The postmortem of two people allegedly shot dead by the police at the Mangaluru hospital.

Further, media personnel were also detained and released at the Kerala border in the wake of the protest against the action of Mangaluru police including the intervention of Kerala government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Mangaluru protests Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp