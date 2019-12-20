Mangaluru police detained Kerala journalists even after they showed accreditation: Witness

George Poikayil By

KASARGOD: Mangaluru City police detained around 15 journalists from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana who landed in the city to report on the police firing that killed two persons.

Six reporters and cameramen from four news channels in Kerala were detained while they were speaking to the relatives of Nausin (23) and Jalil Kudroli (49) -- who were killed in police firing during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Bunder in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The detained journalists were Mujeeb Rahman and Pratheesh Kakoth of Asianet News, Anand Kotilla and Ranju Gn of News 24, Shabeer and Aneesh KK of MediaOne, and Sumesh M, cameraman of News 18. The journalists are incommunicado as the police have taken away their mobile phones.

The journalists were at Wenlock Government Hospital, where the bodies of the slain protesters were kept for postmortem. "We were taking the bites of the relatives when the police commissioner arrived at the hospital and asked us to go out of the hospital compound," said Vijesh K, driver of News 24 media vehicle. He is now waiting for his colleagues at Talapady, on the border of Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada on the National Highway.

Outside the hospital gate, the officers asked for ID cards of the journalists. "He said only accredited journalists could report from Mangaluru," Vijesh said.

The driver of Asianet News got the accreditation cards of reporter Mujeeb Rahman and cameraman Pratheesh K. "But even after seeing the accreditation cards, the journalists were illegally detained by the police," said Vijesh.

The police officers of the ground started thumping the cars of journalists with their hand and asked to clear the area, said reporters of other Malayalam news channels who managed to escape from the police. All of them are camping at Talapady and reporting from the Kerala border.

To be sure, Mangalore police commissionerate has imposed curfew in its limits covering Ullal, Surathkal, Moodbidri and Mulky till December 22 midnight. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Dakshina Kannada district till Saturday night. Police impounded the vehicles of Asianet News and MediaOne.