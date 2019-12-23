Home States Kerala

Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi

Two marches were held in the city led by the cultural fraternity and umbrella of a Facebook collective.

Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds including social activists, theatre personalities and actors took to the streets of Kochi on Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Two marches were held in the city in which one was led by the cultural fraternity while the second one was organized under the umbrella of a Facebook collective. Film actors and theatre personalities, under the aegis of Collective Phase One, commenced their rally from Gandhi Square near Rajendra maidan. The rally will converge at Vasco Square at Fort Kochi at 7 pm.

Filmmakers Kamal, Shyam Pushkaran, Ashique Abu actors Rima Kallingal, Nimisha Sajayan, Rima Kallingal, writer K R Meera, singer Shabbas Aman, and activist C R Neelakandan participated. "We could not agree with any kind of law which divides the people on the basis of religion," said Kamal.

"We are watching the incidents happening around us for a while. However, these were questioned by the student's community in the country. Hence we should stand with them. We raise our voice with them," said actor Rima Kallingal.

ALSO READ: It's now or never for secular India, say agitating Kerala students 

Director Ashique Abu said that everyone has realized that this was a critical political situation. "Hence the march witnessed massive participation. The protest will continue still the government roll back the law," he added.

"Down Down CAA, Down Down NRC" was the main slogan heard in the march took out by the protesters under the Facebook collective. Raising slogans against what they termed as the discriminatory and divisive policies of the Central government, the protesters said the new enactment was aimed at communal polarization and victimization of minorities in the country. "The law is intended to expel a particular community very tactically," said Rekha Raj, a Dalit activist, who took part in the march.

Long March, the rally, which was not formally organized by any organization, witnessed a massive participation of youths and activists. The rally organized by social activists, commenced from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor around 1 pm.

