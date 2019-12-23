NIA takes over probe into maoist links of youths in Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the Maoist links of two youths arrested from Kozhikode following a directive of the Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division (CTCR) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency will produce Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal in the NIA court in Kochi before starting the probe.

According to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the CTCR decided to invoke Section 6(5) of the NIA Act as per which the state government and any police officer of the state investigating the offence shall not proceed with the investigation and should forthwith hand over the relevant documents and records to the agency. The CTCR issued a directive to the NIA asking it to take over the probe on December 16. Based on this, the NIA re-registered the FIR on December 18.



ALSO READ: Youth slapped with UAPA are Maoists, says Pinarayi Vijayan



“Scheduled offences under the NIA Act have been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offences and ramification of the same on national security, it is required to be investigated by the NIA,” the directive stated.



The NIA has re-registered the FIR under UAPA Section 20 (any person who is a member of a terrorist gang or a terrorist organisation), Section 38 (offence related to membership of a terrorist organisation) and Section 39 (offence related to support given to a terrorist organisation).

“The NIA will collect evidence and statements recorded by Kerala Police in the case soon. Since Kerala Police registered the case under UAPA sections related to terrorist activities, NIA was directed to take over the probe. The NIA will start the probe when all related documents are transferred from Kozhikode,” a source in the MHA said.



ALSO READ: Maoists in Odisha join protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The state police’s FIR



The FIR registered by Kerala Police stated that three youths were found moving in a suspicious manner in Peruman Perummal area of Kozhikode around 6.45 pm on November 1. When police approached them, one ran away.



In a subsequent search, two Maoist notices, titled ‘Implement Professor Madhav Gadgil Report’ and ‘People must come out against Maoist hunt’, were found in the shoulder bag of an accused. As per the FIR, more notices linked with Maoist ideology were also found in their possession.



Alan and Thwaha, students of journalism and law, respectively, are still behind bars. The case was first registered at Patheerankavu police station. Both youngsters were active CPM members.



The arrest took place days after Kerala Police eliminated three Maoist activists in Manjikandi forest area. Leaders of the CPI had come out in the open against slapping UAPA charges on the students, The CM maintained that both were Maoist sympathisers.

Fast facts



MHA decides to invoke Section 6(5) of NIA Act as per which agency can directly take over the probe in a case.



CTCR Division of MHA issues a directive (110111/60/2019) asking NIA to take over the probe.



FIR was re-registered under Sections 20, 38 and 39 of UAPA.



Notices seized from the shoulder bag of the accused were titled ‘Implement Professor Madhav Gadgil.



Report’ and ‘People must come out against Maoist hunt’.