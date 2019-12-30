Home States Kerala

Day after heckled in Kannur, Governor acts tough, says protecting Constitution his responsibility

Kannur University vice-chancellor said earlier in the day that there was a violation of the protocol and Habib’s speech was not included in the programme schedule.

Published: 30th December 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Historian Irfan Habeeb, third right, argues with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, left, at the inauguration of the 80th Indian History Congress at the Kannur University on Saturday.

Historian Irfan Habeeb, third right, argues with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, left, at the inauguration of the 80th Indian History Congress at the Kannur University on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was forced to abruptly end his inaugural speech at the Indian History Congress (IHC) in Kannur following strong protest by delegates over his stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Khan once again threw his weight behind the Act saying that protecting the Constitution was his responsibility.

The governor on Sunday said historian Irfan Habib had tried to manhandle his aide-de-camp and added the protesters were not ready to hear him when he started responding to their position. Speaking to a news channel later, the governor reiterated that protocol was violated during the event.
“Governor’s programme duration shouldn’t be more than one hour. The organisers violated the schedule. The names of two speakers, including Habib, were not there on the initial programme list. But I sat there for one-and-a-half hours listening to speeches,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Khan summoned Chief Secretary Tom Jose to Raj Bhavan over the Kannur incident.
Sources said the governor expressed his unhappiness over the ‘protocol violation’ and sought a reply. Law Minister A K Balan tried to play down the turn of events by saying the chief secretary met Khan to apprise him of the details of the Cabinet decisions.

ALSO READ: Kerala government, Governor inch towards a face-off

Kannur University vice-chancellor said earlier in the day that there was a violation of the protocol and Habib’s speech was not included in the programme schedule.

The governor met with protest after he spoke in favour of the CAA. Reacting to his speech, Habib, the IHC’s former president, stood up in protest and the delegates too joined him prompting the governor to cut short his speech and leave the scene.

During the meeting with the chief secretary, the governor reportedly expressed his discontent over the security measures put in place during his visit to Kannur.

Khan also sought reports from the state police chief and the Intelligence ADGP. The Raj Bhavan’s assessment is that the protest was planned in advance and the police had an inkling of what was going to happen, but they did not any take action.

In the all-party meeting held here on Sunday, the BJP representatives demanded to pass a resolution against the protests faced by the governor in Kannur, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused to do so, prompting the BJP members to stage a walkout from the meet.

Assembly to hold special session tomorrow
● The state government decides to convene a special session of the assembly on Tuesday
● Governor summons Chief Secretary Tom Jose to Raj Bhavan over the Kannur incident
● The CM has asked protesters not to cross limit and said strict action would be taken if communal outfits’ protests crossed limits

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Indian History Congress CAA protest Anti CAA stir
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Fog: Visibility almost zero in some parts
People gathered to cast their vote at government High school in Myleripalayam during the local body election at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
TN Local Body Polls: Voter turnout 25.81% at 11am
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp