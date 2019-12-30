Home States Kerala

Kerala government, Governor inch towards a face-off

According to some, no Governor in the country had encountered a fate as that of Arif Mohammad Khan in Kerala.

Published: 30th December 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaks to media during his visit to the Salvation Army School, Thiruvananthapuram, where he attended the New Year celebrations organised by the United Christian Movement on Sunday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaks to media during his visit to the Salvation Army School, Thiruvananthapuram, where he attended the New Year celebrations organised by the United Christian Movement on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/B P Deepu)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan publicly announcing his intention to go to any extent to defend the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed by Parliament, the state is bracing for a face-off between its political leadership and the Raj Bhavan. Never in its history, have Kerala’s ruling and the opposition fronts been this united and public in their opposition to a Governor. That various other political outfits have joined hands with them further complicates the situation.

On Sunday, the chief minister, at an all-party meet convened by him, refused to cede to BJP’s demand to pass a resolution against the protests faced by the Governor in Kannur. The Left leadership too severely criticised the governor for making political statements which according to them was unbecoming of the office he occupies. Earlier, Congress had withdrawn its invite to the Governor for attending the commemoration of its late leader K Karunakaran.  Further, the Governor had to face the ire of various outfits in the streets when the youth organizations owing allegiance to two major political fronts in the state showed black flags at him in protest against his stance on CAA. According to some, no governor in the country had encountered a fate as that of Arif Mohammad Khan in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Heckled by CAA protesters, Kerala Governor stops speech and leaves

Meanwhile, Law Minister A K Balan speaking to TNIE, advised the Governor against making any political statement on CAA as it was sub-judice and the state government too had decided to move court challenging the Act. In case, the Court stays the Act, the Governor will have to back down from his stance which would be unbecoming of his post.

The minister said that when the Sabarimala verdict had literally stirred the hornet’s nest in the state, the previous Governor had not made any statement on the issue or verdict. It was only in his parting speech, that the former Governor Justice P Sathasivam spoke on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arif Mohammad Khan Governor Kerala CAA Anti CAA protest
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Fog: Visibility almost zero in some parts
People gathered to cast their vote at government High school in Myleripalayam during the local body election at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
TN Local Body Polls: Voter turnout 25.81% at 11am
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp