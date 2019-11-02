Kannur University students arrest: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks explanation from DGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sought an explanation from the State Police Chief over UAPA charges against the Kannur University students, who were arrested for distributing pamphlets with Maoist content, in Kozhikode. The Chief Minister wanted DGP Lokanth Behera to explain under what circumstances UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) was charged against the students.

Earlier, the Pantheeramkavu police in Kozhikode arrested the two CPM branch committee members for distributing brochures.

Meanwhile there hass severs criticism from the opposition UDF over imposing UAPA. Terming it as a barbaric act, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused the government of violating democratic rights and said that UAPA should not be charged against those fighting for ideologies.