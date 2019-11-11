Home States Kerala

Sonia Gandhi to finalise Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee list

The much-talked-about state Congress list will be finalised by AICC president Sonia Gandhi with immediate effect.

Published: 11th November 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi,

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-talked-about state Congress list will be finalised by AICC president Sonia Gandhi with immediate effect. The big three of state Congress — KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala — had finalised a jumbo list of office-bearers and Mullappally submitted the list to Sonia.

ALSO READ| Can Kerala Opposition leader Chennithala repeat Congress' history in state?

While Mullappally and Chandy wanted to stick to the ‘One man, One post’ formula, Chennithala’s adamant stand had led to the list incorporating legislators and MPs as office-bearers.As per the proposal given by the state committee, leaders Thampanoor Ravi and VD Satheesan are to be accommodated as working presidents in addition to Kodikkunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran.

Leaders, including Adoor Prakash, AP Anil Kumar and VS Sivakumar, will be made vice-presidents. Former chairman of Congress’ minority cell Kochumohammed is likely to become KPCC treasurer. A look at the names reveals that mostly senior leaders have made it to the list. There is a proposal to announce the names of working presidents, vice-presidents, general secretaries and treasurer at present and keep on hold the names of party secretaries.

ALSO READ| Finally, steps to revamp Youth Congress in Kerala begin

One more condition

AICC general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal will also have a say in the list as will general secretary Mukul Wasnik, who is in charge of the state. It is learnt the final list will be announced only after their consent. It is possibile that some names may be included while some may be removed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Oommen Chandy Ramesh Chennithala Mullappally Ramachandran Sonia gandhi VD Satheesan Thampanoor Ravi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp