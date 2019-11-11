Sonia Gandhi to finalise Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee list

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-talked-about state Congress list will be finalised by AICC president Sonia Gandhi with immediate effect. The big three of state Congress — KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala — had finalised a jumbo list of office-bearers and Mullappally submitted the list to Sonia.

ALSO READ| Can Kerala Opposition leader Chennithala repeat Congress' history in state?

While Mullappally and Chandy wanted to stick to the ‘One man, One post’ formula, Chennithala’s adamant stand had led to the list incorporating legislators and MPs as office-bearers.As per the proposal given by the state committee, leaders Thampanoor Ravi and VD Satheesan are to be accommodated as working presidents in addition to Kodikkunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran.

Leaders, including Adoor Prakash, AP Anil Kumar and VS Sivakumar, will be made vice-presidents. Former chairman of Congress’ minority cell Kochumohammed is likely to become KPCC treasurer. A look at the names reveals that mostly senior leaders have made it to the list. There is a proposal to announce the names of working presidents, vice-presidents, general secretaries and treasurer at present and keep on hold the names of party secretaries.

ALSO READ| Finally, steps to revamp Youth Congress in Kerala begin

One more condition

AICC general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal will also have a say in the list as will general secretary Mukul Wasnik, who is in charge of the state. It is learnt the final list will be announced only after their consent. It is possibile that some names may be included while some may be removed.