Sabarimala devotees tense as Supreme Court set to deliver verdict on Thursday

The TDB which witnessed a steep decline in income following the protest wants peace to prevail at Sabarimala so that more pilgrims will visit the temple during the sixty-day pilgrimage season.

Published: 13th November 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:55 AM

Sabarimala

File Photo of Sabarimala protests (BP Deepu | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Supreme Court set to deliver its verdict on the revision petition against the order allowing young women at Sabarimala temple, the devotees and the Travancore Devaswom Board are concerned about the outcome.

The TDB which witnessed a steep decline in income following the protest wants peace to prevail at Sabarimala so that more pilgrims will visit the temple during the sixty-day pilgrimage season. Last year, the protests and the police action had dissuaded many pilgrims from visiting the hill shrine.

WATCH | Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgement

With the season set to begin on Sunday, an air of anxiety prevails among the devotees."We expect the SC will order maintenance of status quo and refers the case to a larger bench. If the court upholds the 2018 September order, there will be protests.

We will continue our protest against the move to violate the age-old practices of the temple," said Vinod, a native of Pandalam, who participated in the protests last year.

Meanwhile, the traders at Sabarimala who have taken the contract for one year are a concerned lot. "If the activists start arriving at the temple and there are more protests, then it will affect the pilgrim footfall. Last year we had suffered huge loss and if the situation continues we will be ruined," said G Anil, President of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Sabarimala unit.

ALSO READ: 'Like Ayodhya, abide by SC verdict on Sabarimala': Kerala Devaswom Minister tells BJP

K P Shankardas who stepped down as a member of TDB said it is the people who arrive at Sabarimala after publicising their visit, who create problems. The real devotees will not allow disturbing the peace at Sabarimala, he said. Shankardas said there were no takers for 83 of the 213 shops at Sabarimala as the traders were apprehensive about the situation.

Meanwhile, Hindu Aikya Vedi President KP Sasikala urged the devotees to avoid protests or celebrations after the SC pronounces its verdict."We should not allow miscreants to exploit the situation. If the verdict is against us we will contest it legally," she said.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya verdict pointer to Sabarimala review petition?

Sasikala urged the devotees to conduct 'deepakkazhcha' at temples on Thursday evening if the verdict was against violation of temple rites.

