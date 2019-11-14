Kerala government to abide by SC order, but more clarity needed: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Thursday reacted cautiously to the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala saying more clarity was needed on the order and its legal aspects need to be further examined.

While stating that the state government was bound to abide by the Supreme Court order whatever be its outcome, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reminded that no stay has been imposed on the Supreme Court's earlier verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine.

"Only legal scrutiny can reveal what the implications of the order are. We will consult with top legal experts and then decide on the future course of action," Pinarayi told reporters.

Pinarayi said it was not clear whether the new seven-member Constitution bench would examine the question of gender equality alone or whether the earlier verdict of the five-member bench will also be examined.