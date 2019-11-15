Home States Kerala

After SC verdict, CPM not to push for women's entry into Sabarimala shrine 

Speaking to reporters after the CPM secretariat meeting, Law Minister AK Balan said the state government will not give protection to women going to the temple.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala women entry

Members of the Manithi women group holding a protest at Pamba in December 2018. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan indicated that the government would seek more clarity on the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, the CPM state leadership decided not to push for the entry of women into the shrine and instead wait for a final decision on the issue.  

The CPM state secretariat, which met here on Friday, was of the view that though there's no change in the party's earlier stand regarding the entry of women, the government should not go out of its way to facilitate this.  

From our archive - Sabarimala verdict: The reality

Speaking to reporters after the CPM secretariat meeting, Law Minister AK Balan stressed there was a lack of clarity in the apex court verdict that referred the Sabarimala issue to a higher bench.

The government will not give protection to women going to the temple, said the minister. 

After the September 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages to Sabarimala, the CPM and the Left government had gone ahead with measures to implement the SC verdict.

However, with the Left front suffering a major backlash in the Lok Sabha polls, the party had openly come out stating that it's ready to correct its earlier stand.

