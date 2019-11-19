Peace and piety prevail, pilgrims progress to Sabarimala

Express News Service

SABARIMALA/NILAKKAL: A Good turnout, huge increase in revenue and an upbeat mood all around. As Harivarasanam brought the third day of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season to a close on Monday, the peace restored at the Sabarimala temple is attracting devotees once again in tens of thousands.

Unlike the protests last time, what one hears in and around Sannidhanam and Pampa are soothing Ayyappa chants and devotional songs. And the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is smiling, as it bagged a revenue of Rs 3.32 crore on the opening day alone, compared to Rs 1.28 crore it received the same day last year.

The Left government’s loud remarks --- a day after the Supreme Court decided to refer the women’s entry issue in Sabarimala to a larger bench --- that it would not give protection to the young women who wish to go to the hill shrine and that it is not a place for activists to show off, seem to have made the impact.

Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh --- who had kept away last season following the government’s decision to straightaway implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages entry into the temple --- have started coming in large numbers.

The hundi offering alone was Rs 1 crore on the first day, an increase of more than Rs 25 lakh from last time. The number of pilgrims on the opening day crossed 60,000, which could signal the heavy flow expected this season.

“We’re taking all steps to ensure that a peaceful atmosphere prevails in Sabarimala this season. All facilities are in place for the devotees to have a smooth darshan. We’re happy to see the positive signs which could reflect on the revenue,” said TDB president N Vasu.

The changes are visible at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam, which had literally turned into battlefields last season with the police and Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) fighting after a few women from within the state and beyond made repeated attempts to have darshan.

State police chief Loknath Behera has given instructions to the senior officers on duty at Sabarimala to take all steps to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Police data showed 5,120 light motor vehicles, 2,575 medium and 731 heavy vehicles have reached Nilakkal since Saturday. The KSRTC office at Nilakkal said it has been conducting 1,200 services from Nilakkal to Pampa every daily with the 140 buses at its disposal.

“From Sunday midnight to 4pm on Monday, we operated 734 trips to Pampa and all buses were almost full,” said a KSRTC official.

Thousands walk all the way up to the temple while there are others like the 14-member group from West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh led by 63-year-old Guruswamy M Anjainnar, who reached Nilakkal on Monday on their bicycles.

They had started the journey on November 7.

“We want a peaceful atmosphere to prevail in Sabarimala. This is the third year we’re coming to the hill shrine on bicycles. For us, Lord Ayyapppa is our strength and support,” said Appalla Naidu, a 39-year-old member of the group.

The police, who had helped young women Kanakadurga and Bindu Ammini to enter the temple on January 2, 2019 defying protesting devotees, have been directed this time to convince those young women coming to visit Sabarimala to drop their plan by briefing them about the volatile law and order situation and how their visit could put the safety of other pilgrims at risk and adversely affect the pilgrimage season.

“The mandate given to us is to keep troublemakers out of Sabarimala. We’ve specific inputs that a few outfits will try to create tension. The government doesn’t want to spoil the peaceful atmosphere at the temple this season,” said a senior police officer.

BIG REVENUE

Rs 3.32 cr the TDB bagged on opening day