Who will give back my lost three years, asks youth acquitted in Kanakamala IS case

Jasim NK, 28, thanked NIA Judge P Krishna Kumar for adopting a “comprehensive trial process” which led to his acquittal.

Kanakamala

Manseed (R), the first accused in Kanakamala case, greets co-accused Moinudheen as they come out of NIA Court. Other accused Swalih and acquitted Jasim are also seen

KOCHI:  Jasim NK, 28, a native of Kuttiady in Kozhikode, was distraught on Monday. Though acquitted by the NIA Court in the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case on the day, Jasim was not happy as he had lost three years in jail without bail under the “draconian” Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Not only did this affect him as he could not complete his studies, but also his family who had to suffer many hardships. 

His case has also brought to fore the harsh provisions of UAPA, which was recently invoked against two Kozhikode youths for having alleged Maoist links, sparking a debate in the state on its sections. “I believe it was due to UAPA that we didn’t get bail. We were behind bars for over three years. In 2016, when I was arrested, I was pursuing AMIE (BTech-level examination in engineering) course at Bengaluru. Had I not been charged under UAPA, I would have got bail and completed my education. In the end, my family and me had to face all the hardships. Who can return those three important years?” asked Jasim.

Jasim NK

He said he was desperate to resume his studies and start a new life. When the court acquitted him, his co-accused greeted him with hugs. Jasim believes people should come up against instances of UAPA being slapped on innocent persons. 

Making best use of his time
In jail, Jasim made good use of the time he spent inside. “We were lodged in Viyyur Central Jail first and were later sent to the high-security prison. I read a lot. I also started pursuing BCA via distance education. I want to complete the BCA course first and get a job,” said Jasim.

He thanked NIA Judge P Krishna Kumar for adopting a “comprehensive trial process” which led to his acquittal. “He was impartial. Since the trial began, he heard each witness and considered evidence. Others, who the court found guilty, were still relieved that it did not brand them IS members and realised that they had not waged any war against the country,” said Jasim.

Information collected by NIA officer Yashpal Singh Thakur had exposed the terror gang first. In September 2016, Thakur, then DySP of NIA’s Intelligence and Operations Unit in New Delhi, received information about a group of around 15 members active online operating in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He informed his superiors who asked him to track the group. On September 30, 2016, he received more information about the members. The NIA Intelligence and Operations unit identified a Kozhikode native staying in Qatar as the leader. He was active in social media under the name of Omar-Al-Hindi. Following the directive of his senior officer, Thakur reached the NIA Kochi office and filed a complaint based on which an FIR was registered and the accused were arrested.

Telegram groups that NIA relied on to prove the charges

  • Baab-al-Nur: The 25-member group held discussions on democracy and establishing caliphate in Kerala and planned attacks on RSS leader and a Jamaat-e-Islami meeting in Kochi
  • Thasveeb: Formed to plan poison attack on Jewish tourists at Vattakanal near Kodaikanal.  Five members of the group were selected to plan and execute the 
  • attack.
  • Knowledge: Formed to plot an attack on BJP leader M T Ramesh at Kozhikode. There were five members in it.
  • Gateway, Playground, Darul Fikr:  Used for ideology propaganda
