Who will give back my lost three years, asks youth acquitted in Kanakamala IS case

TOBY A N TO N Y By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Jasim NK, 28, a native of Kuttiady in Kozhikode, was distraught on Monday. Though acquitted by the NIA Court in the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case on the day, Jasim was not happy as he had lost three years in jail without bail under the “draconian” Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Not only did this affect him as he could not complete his studies, but also his family who had to suffer many hardships.

ALSO READ | Intel agencies collect details of 10 Keralites surrendered in Afghanistan

His case has also brought to fore the harsh provisions of UAPA, which was recently invoked against two Kozhikode youths for having alleged Maoist links, sparking a debate in the state on its sections. “I believe it was due to UAPA that we didn’t get bail. We were behind bars for over three years. In 2016, when I was arrested, I was pursuing AMIE (BTech-level examination in engineering) course at Bengaluru. Had I not been charged under UAPA, I would have got bail and completed my education. In the end, my family and me had to face all the hardships. Who can return those three important years?” asked Jasim.

Jasim NK

He said he was desperate to resume his studies and start a new life. When the court acquitted him, his co-accused greeted him with hugs. Jasim believes people should come up against instances of UAPA being slapped on innocent persons.

Making best use of his time

In jail, Jasim made good use of the time he spent inside. “We were lodged in Viyyur Central Jail first and were later sent to the high-security prison. I read a lot. I also started pursuing BCA via distance education. I want to complete the BCA course first and get a job,” said Jasim.

FULL REPORT | Kanakamala case: Six guilty, but they are not Islamic State men, says court

He thanked NIA Judge P Krishna Kumar for adopting a “comprehensive trial process” which led to his acquittal. “He was impartial. Since the trial began, he heard each witness and considered evidence. Others, who the court found guilty, were still relieved that it did not brand them IS members and realised that they had not waged any war against the country,” said Jasim.

Yashpal Thakur - man who unearthed Ansarul Khilafa-Kerala group

Information collected by NIA officer Yashpal Singh Thakur had exposed the terror gang first. In September 2016, Thakur, then DySP of NIA’s Intelligence and Operations Unit in New Delhi, received information about a group of around 15 members active online operating in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He informed his superiors who asked him to track the group. On September 30, 2016, he received more information about the members. The NIA Intelligence and Operations unit identified a Kozhikode native staying in Qatar as the leader. He was active in social media under the name of Omar-Al-Hindi. Following the directive of his senior officer, Thakur reached the NIA Kochi office and filed a complaint based on which an FIR was registered and the accused were arrested.

Telegram groups that NIA relied on to prove the charges